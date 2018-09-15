Analyzing Honeywell International (HON) and Stoneridge (SRI)

Honeywell International (NYSE: SRI) and Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stoneridge has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Honeywell International and Stoneridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $40.53 billion 3.02 $1.66 billion $7.11 23.22 Stoneridge $824.44 million 0.98 $45.17 million $1.57 18.11

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Stoneridge. Stoneridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Honeywell International and Stoneridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 2 15 0 2.88 Stoneridge 0 2 3 0 2.60

Honeywell International currently has a consensus price target of $172.88, suggesting a potential upside of 4.71%. Stoneridge has a consensus price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.51%. Given Stoneridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stoneridge is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Dividends

Honeywell International pays an annual dividend of $2.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Stoneridge does not pay a dividend. Honeywell International pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Honeywell International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.6% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Stoneridge shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Stoneridge shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Stoneridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 3.88% 31.46% 9.85% Stoneridge 6.52% 21.43% 9.43%

Summary

Honeywell International beats Stoneridge on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers. The Home and Building Technologies segment provides products, software, solutions, and technologies that help homes owners, commercial building owners, and occupants. The Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures advanced materials, process technologies, and automation solutions. The Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions to customers that enhance productivity, workplace safety, and asset performance. Honeywell International Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc. designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, motorcycle, off-highway, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment provides sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle. The Electronics segment offers electronic instrument clusters, electronic control units, and driver information systems, as well as camera-based vision systems, monitors, and related products. Its products collect, store, and display vehicle information, such as speed, pressure, maintenance data, trip information, operator performance, temperature, distance traveled, and driver messages related to vehicle performance. This segment's power distribution modules and systems regulate, coordinate, and direct the operation of the electrical system within a vehicle. The PST segment provides in-vehicle audio and video devices, electronic vehicle security alarms, convenience accessories, infotainment systems, and vehicle monitoring and tracking devices. It offers its products and systems to various OEM and tier one customers, as well as aftermarket distributors and mass merchandisers for use in various vehicle platforms. Stoneridge, Inc. operates in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.