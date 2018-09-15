Analyzing DeNA (DNACF) & BT Group (BT)

DeNA (NYSE: BT) and BT Group (NYSE:BT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DeNA and BT Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Group 0 10 5 0 2.33

BT Group has a consensus price target of $303.57, suggesting a potential upside of 1,936.03%. Given BT Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BT Group is more favorable than DeNA.

Volatility and Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and BT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA N/A N/A N/A BT Group 8.64% 32.72% 6.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DeNA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of BT Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

BT Group pays an annual dividend of $1.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. DeNA does not pay a dividend. BT Group pays out 70.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BT Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DeNA and BT Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.26 billion 2.03 $215.66 million $1.43 11.85 BT Group $31.46 billion 0.94 $2.70 billion $1.85 8.06

BT Group has higher revenue and earnings than DeNA. BT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BT Group beats DeNA on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account. The company also operates DeNA Travel, an online travel service; Mobaoku that allows users to manage their auction items and bids from their mobile phones; and Paygent that provides payment collection services to e-commerce companies operating Websites for PCs and mobile. In addition, it operates Everystar, a mobile Website for user-generated novels; Manga Box, a weekly manga magazine app; Showroom, a virtual stage where fans watch their artists' performance live; MyAnimeList, a Website for anime fans; and Hacka Doll, a news aggregation app. Further, the company offers Mycode, a direct-to-consumer genetic testing service; KenCoM, which supports health insurance societies to manage their members' health data; Shumee-to Club, a social networking Website; and Mirrativ, a livestreaming app. Additionally, it provides Anyca, a mobile app for peer-to-peer car sharing; and Robot Shuttle, a driverless and shared transportation service. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network. This segment also sells 4G mobile phones, tablets, connected devices, and mobile broadband devices from various manufacturers. Its Business and Public Sector segment provides fixed voice, mobility, fiber and connectivity, and networked IT services to retailers, utilities, public sector, healthcare, sports, construction, finance, and educational sectors. The company's Global Services segment offers business communications and ICT services comprising BT Connect, BT Security, BT One, BT Contact, BT Compute, BT Advise, and BT for financial markets. This segment serves approximately 5,500 customers in 180 countries. Its Wholesale and Ventures segment enables communications providers and other organizations to provide fixed or mobile phone services. Its ventures provide mass-market services, such as directory enquiries and payphones; and enterprise services comprising BT Fleet and BT Redcare. This segment also provides broadband and Ethernet, voice, hosted communication, mobile virtual network operator, managed solutions, machine-to-machine, roaming, and media services. The company's Openreach segment engages in the provision of services over the local access network; and installation and maintenance of fiber and copper communications networks that connect homes and businesses. The company was formerly known as Newgate Telecommunications Limited and changed its name to BT Group plc in September 2001. BT Group plc was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

