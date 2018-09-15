Analysts Set Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (TKWY) PT at $58.84

Takeaway.com NV (EPA) (AMS:TKWY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €58.84 ($68.42).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Takeaway.com NV (EPA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Takeaway.com NV (EPA) Company Profile

