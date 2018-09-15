Analysts Set Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) Price Target at $0.88

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.88.

Several analysts have commented on RGLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 215.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGLS stock remained flat at $$0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 460,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.36. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83,538.89% and a negative return on equity of 205.48%. sell-side analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.