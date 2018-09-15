Analysts Set Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) PT at $635.00

Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 635 ($8.27).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.44) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Shore Capital cut shares of Polar Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($7.69) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, June 25th.

In related news, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 681 ($8.87), for a total value of £987,450 ($1,286,244.63). Also, insider Alexa Coates bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 674 ($8.78) per share, with a total value of £13,480 ($17,558.94).

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 622 ($8.10) on Wednesday. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 329 ($4.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 564 ($7.35).

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

