Analysts Set Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) PT at $116.53

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 12,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total value of $1,867,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,287 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,759 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,998,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in Paycom Software by 197.9% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 241,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,914,000 after acquiring an additional 160,745 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at about $45,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $164.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 185.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

