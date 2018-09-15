Analysts Set Medtronic PLC (MDT) Target Price at $100.61

Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.61.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Medtronic stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Medtronic has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $97.38.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.88 per share, for a total transaction of $249,288.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,879 shares of company stock valued at $20,941,537. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDT. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $100,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 99.6% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 112.1% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 97.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

