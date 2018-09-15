Analysts Set Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH) PT at $60.00

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

MANH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $385,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $112,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,560 shares of company stock valued at $646,905. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,811,000 after buying an additional 98,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,967,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 90,714 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,760,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,755,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,125,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,100,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,726,000 after acquiring an additional 25,634 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 426,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,915. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company provides supply chain solutions, including distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions.

