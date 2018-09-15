Analysts Set Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) PT at $48.00

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

LEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. Leggett & Platt has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $720,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,341 shares in the company, valued at $5,351,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew C. Flanigan sold 29,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $1,289,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,069.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 63,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust MI now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.