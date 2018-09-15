Analysts Set Gerry Weber International AG (GWI1) Price Target at $8.38

Gerry Weber International AG (ETR:GWI1) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.31 ($9.66).

GWI1 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.35) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. equinet set a €5.75 ($6.69) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

GWI1 traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting €4.52 ($5.25). 59,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,154. Gerry Weber International has a 12-month low of €7.76 ($9.02) and a 12-month high of €14.19 ($16.50).

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; accessories, such as bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry; and ready-to-wear items.

