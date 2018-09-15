Analysts Set Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Price Target at $151.79

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $151.79.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total value of $4,667,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,854.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,506,041.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,744,300.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,511 shares of company stock valued at $25,420,691 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,680,000 after purchasing an additional 26,346 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,923,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,920,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 995,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

