Analysts Set Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) PT at $132.77

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.77.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BXP. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,206,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 11.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 21.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 106,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.5% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.96. The stock had a trading volume of 651,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,147. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $111.57 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.73). Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

