Analysts Expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.70 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $5.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.74 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $23.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.75 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $25.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $239.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total value of $11,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,892,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick M. Durbin sold 20,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.87, for a total transaction of $4,806,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $241.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $181.51 and a 52-week high of $244.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, September 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

