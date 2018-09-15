Analysts Expect Shopify Inc (SHOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Shopify reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 180%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.72 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $2,180,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 154,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,542,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,247,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,410. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -368.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $176.60.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

