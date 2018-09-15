Analysts Expect Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lantheus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.15. Lantheus posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lantheus.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 560.19% and a net margin of 37.53%. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

LNTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 4,560 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $67,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Lantheus by 198.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 356,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,246,000. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.35. 335,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,096. The firm has a market cap of $608.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Lantheus has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $24.45.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the essential nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging cerebral blood flow.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.