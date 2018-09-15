Analysts Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.15 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce $53.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.00 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $51.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $211.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.30 million to $211.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $222.85 million per share, with estimates ranging from $221.40 million to $224.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. 111,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

In other news, Director Christine H. H. Camp acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,137.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $30,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at $671.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

