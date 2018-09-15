Analysts Anticipate Flow International Corp (FLOW) to Announce $0.63 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Flow International Corp (NASDAQ:FLOW) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Flow International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Flow International reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Flow International will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flow International.

Flow International (NASDAQ:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $531.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.80 million.

Shares of NASDAQ FLOW traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.21. The company had a trading volume of 100,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,027. Flow International has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $54.92.

Flow International Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

