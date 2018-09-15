Analysts Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.35. Ethan Allen Interiors reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.01 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 33.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 31.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

ETH stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.90. 187,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,850. The stock has a market cap of $582.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

