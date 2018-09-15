Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS) to Post $0.29 EPS

Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.74 (Buy) from the five brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Avanos Medical’s rating score has improved by 10.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $70.80 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.29 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Avanos Medical an industry rank of 152 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Avanos Medical stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.39. 267,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,084. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $72.96.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avanos Medical stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

