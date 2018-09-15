Analysts Anticipate Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amira Nature Foods’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amira Nature Foods will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amira Nature Foods.

Shares of Amira Nature Foods stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Amira Nature Foods has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 32.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25,513 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 21.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 290,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50,880 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 60.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 574,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 216,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Amira Nature Foods by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 952,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 132,945 shares in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amira Nature Foods Company Profile

Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.

