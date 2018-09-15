Analysts Anticipate Amira Nature Foods Ltd (ANFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Amira Nature Foods Ltd (NYSE:ANFI) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Amira Nature Foods’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amira Nature Foods will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amira Nature Foods.
Shares of Amira Nature Foods stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Amira Nature Foods has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.21.
Amira Nature Foods Company Profile
Amira Nature Foods Ltd. engages in processing, sourcing, and selling packaged Indian specialty rice. The company provides various types of basmati rice, other specialty rice and other food products, ready-to-eat snacks, edible oils, and organic products for retailers under the Amira brand; and non-basmati rice.
