Analysts Anticipate Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.08. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $366.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.38 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 433.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,994,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,298,000 after buying an additional 4,057,782 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 149.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,852,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,134,000 after buying an additional 2,908,863 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,230,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,365,000 after buying an additional 2,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 37.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,915,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,911,000 after buying an additional 1,611,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter worth about $13,029,000. 41.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 92,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.