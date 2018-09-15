American Woodmark (AMWD) Downgraded by ValuEngine

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $80.25 and a fifty-two week high of $148.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $429.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.13 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol B. Moerdyk sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $100,884.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,165.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,010.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 149.3% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 375.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

