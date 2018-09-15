American Tower Corp (AMT) is Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 19,833.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 1.1% of Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 311.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

NYSE AMT opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.65, for a total value of $6,599,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,124 shares of company stock valued at $18,269,268 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

Read More: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.