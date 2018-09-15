American National BankShares Inc (AMNB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the second quarter worth $137,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American National BankShares by 225.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in American National BankShares by 2,500.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National BankShares during the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in American National BankShares during the second quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American National BankShares stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245. American National BankShares has a one year low of $34.95 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.65.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.11%. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 million. sell-side analysts expect that American National BankShares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

