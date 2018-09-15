American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 104,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $16,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,173,000 after buying an additional 14,077 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 146.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 154,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,589,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 11,113.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 228,391 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,071,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 17,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $1,992,726.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $352,130.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,536,926.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,638 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,077 over the last ninety days. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFG stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.50%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Raymond James cut American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

