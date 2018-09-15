American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 618,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.31% of American Assets Trust worth $23,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after buying an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $193,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.67 per share, with a total value of $270,728.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AAT opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $85.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.25%. research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAT. ValuEngine upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

