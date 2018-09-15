American Airlines Group (AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Airlines is being aided by the strong demand for air travel. As a result of the robust demand, passenger revenues, which account for bulk of the top line, are being boosted. Passenger revenues increased 4.2% in the first half of the year. Total revenue per available seat miles (TRASM: a key measure of unit revenue) is expected to increase in the band of 1% to 3% in the third quarter of 2018. We are also impressed by the company’s efforts to reward shareholders. Efforts to modernize its fleet and expand operations are also encouraging. However, high fuel costs are limiting bottom-line growth and are expected to do so in the remainder of 2018 as well. Notably, fuel costs are expected increase 30.4% in 2018. The company's high debt levels also concern us. In fact, shares of the company have underperformed its industry due to these headwinds.”

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a return on equity of 151.06% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,688,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,977 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,862 shares of the airline’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,052 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,816,000 after purchasing an additional 99,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.