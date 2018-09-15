America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Rating Lowered to Underperform at UBS Group

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.29.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.50. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.91.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.72%. equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,864,666 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $321,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,269 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1,333.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,843,758 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 505.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,078,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,594,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,549,000 after acquiring an additional 226,445 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 25.1% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,363,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $62,168,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Mexico and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

