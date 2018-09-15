Ameren Corp (AEE) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,533 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $105,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter worth $133,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $152,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ameren Corp has a 1 year low of $51.89 and a 1 year high of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameren from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.