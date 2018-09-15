Ameren (AEE) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameren from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE stock opened at $65.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ameren has a 1-year low of $51.89 and a 1-year high of $66.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.8% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 19,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.