Amdocs (DOX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Amdocs’ is benefiting from an expanding portfolio and a growing client base. With strategic acquisitions, the company has further evolved as a unique vendor providing both end-to-end business and operating support solutions to the carrier marketplace. The company is expanding into India and Australia supported by partnerships with Vodafone and Telstra, respectively. In partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amdocs also entered Philippines. Moreover, the company is supporting Comcast Business’ commercially available software-defined wide area networking service. This is expected to drive top-line growth. However, decline in spending by AT&T (Amdocs’ largest client), fluctuating North American market dynamics and continuing industry consolidation activity is hurting growth. Shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amdocs presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.00%. equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Amdocs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $437,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

