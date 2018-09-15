Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CFO Sells $105,862.80 in Stock

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CFO Thomas E. Conway sold 11,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $105,862.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $313,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas E. Conway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 31st, Thomas E. Conway sold 3,186 shares of Amber Road stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $27,750.06.

Shares of AMBR stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Amber Road Inc has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $251.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Amber Road had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 million. equities analysts anticipate that Amber Road Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMBR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBR. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amber Road during the first quarter worth $120,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Amber Road during the second quarter worth $157,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Amber Road by 59.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amber Road during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amber Road during the first quarter worth $208,000. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

