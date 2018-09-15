Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 289,997 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Amazon.com worth $2,656,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $17,715,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 67,992 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $964,000. Finally, Wealthfront Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 18,696 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.29, for a total transaction of $4,239,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,308 shares of company stock valued at $47,905,498 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,110.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,976.73.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,970.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $970.60 billion, a PE ratio of 433.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.60. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.