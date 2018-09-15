AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.85.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.48.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 36.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 791.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,970 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,356 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 590.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 243.2% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $266,000.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

