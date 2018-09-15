Altria Group Inc (MO) Holdings Lifted by HPM Partners LLC

HPM Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,949 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,589,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,481,000 after buying an additional 4,581,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,263,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,214,000 after buying an additional 4,613,088 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,273,000 after buying an additional 855,416 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,553,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,582,000 after buying an additional 822,620 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,492,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,215,000 after buying an additional 460,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

In other Altria Group news, Director Dinyar S. Devitre sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $184,962.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.95.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $62.07 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.00% and a return on equity of 48.88%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.