Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 3,468 E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETFC. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in E*TRADE Financial by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 109,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $40.55 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ETFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients.

