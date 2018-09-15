Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $123.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.44% from the stock’s current price.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $207.00 target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $97.14 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $164,177.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,063 shares of company stock worth $5,733,678. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

