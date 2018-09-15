Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Stake Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,388,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,240 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,286,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,152,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,238 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,977,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after purchasing an additional 834,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,378,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,327,000 after purchasing an additional 787,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

NYSE ALLY opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Ally Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.