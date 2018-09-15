Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Allegheny is expected to benefit from strong performance in the HPMC division and efforts to improve cost structure with its gross cost-reduction initiatives. The HRPF facility is also likely to boost capabilities of the FRP division. However, the company’s high debt level is a concern. Demand for its products across certain markets also remains subdued. Higher nickel prices and lower raw material benefit may also hurt margins. Moreover, Allegheny has underperfomed the industry it belongs to over a year. “

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

ATI has been the topic of several other research reports. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $34.00 target price on Allegheny Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.60.

NYSE ATI opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.87. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. equities analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $112,052.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $25,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,844 shares of company stock worth $164,603 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,990,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,719,000 after buying an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,769,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,919,000 after buying an additional 2,172,829 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,453,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 838,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,451,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,728,000 after buying an additional 274,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,598,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,155,000 after buying an additional 96,685 shares in the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.