Alice L. Walton Sells 1,030,640 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $99,611,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,250,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE WMT opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $126,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.
Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.