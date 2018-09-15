Alice L. Walton Sells 1,030,640 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,030,640 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $99,611,356.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,250,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE WMT opened at $94.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $284.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 1.02%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Walmart to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $101.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $126,000. KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors own 29.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

