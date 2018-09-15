Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Gap Up to $161.46

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $157.51, but opened at $161.46. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $165.53, with a volume of 25667182 shares.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $413.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
