Alibaba Group (BABA) Shares Gap Up to $161.46

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $157.51, but opened at $161.46. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $165.53, with a volume of 25667182 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $231.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $413.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,508,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,207,511,000 after buying an additional 4,954,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,030,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,201,556,000 after buying an additional 4,561,249 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,608,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,968,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,882 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,528,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,381,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 20,210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,532,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.65% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.