Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Akamai Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Kelleher now expects that the technology infrastructure company will post earnings per share of $2.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “$79.75” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $75.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $83.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,301,365 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $168,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 729.0% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,162,103 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $85,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,926 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,127,704 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 59,380 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,768 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 39,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $2,939,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,313 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,812 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

