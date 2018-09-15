AGF Management (AGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00. The stock traded as low as C$5.84 and last traded at C$5.86, with a volume of 40509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.14.

AGF Management Company Profile (TSE:AGF.B)

AGF Management Limited is a diversified global asset management company with retail, institutional, alternative and high-net-worth businesses. The Company offers solutions across four investment management platforms: Fundamental Active Management, Quantitative Solutions, Private Client and Alternative Asset.

