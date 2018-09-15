AGCO Co. (AGCO) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,648,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,667,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,746,000 after acquiring an additional 173,818 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,679,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,648,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,249,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGCO. ValuEngine downgraded AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price objective on AGCO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded AGCO to a “$60.18” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of AGCO opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

