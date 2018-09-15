AFC Energy (AFC) Stock Price Down 13.5%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC) shares dropped 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.55 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Approximately 1,990,508 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 454,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.75 ($0.10).

About AFC Energy (LON:AFC)

AFC Energy plc develops and demonstrates alkaline fuel cell systems in the United Kingdom and Germany. Its fuel-cell systems convert hydrogen into electricity. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cranleigh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.