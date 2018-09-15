Aetna Inc (AET) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) by 349.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Aetna were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AET. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aetna by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its position in shares of Aetna by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Aetna by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 43,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Aetna by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Aetna by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AET opened at $202.75 on Friday. Aetna Inc has a 12 month low of $149.69 and a 12 month high of $204.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Aetna Inc will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

AET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.38.

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

