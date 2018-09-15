Aecon Group Inc (ARE) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, October 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.57. 225,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,946. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$14.27 and a twelve month high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$754.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$688.83 million. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%.

In related news, Director John Michael Beck sold 48,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.66, for a total value of C$813,008.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “c$15.39” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Aecon Group from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$20.37 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

