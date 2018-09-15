AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 253.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,607,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 75.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,622,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132,965 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.26 and a one year high of $83.62.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

