AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,860 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,748.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 800.7% in the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 954,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 848,960 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 140.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 83.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,794,636.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 775,109 shares in the company, valued at $44,956,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ventas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

Shares of VTR opened at $57.86 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

