Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of ADVM stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 3.80. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Adverum Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 3,957.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%. equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $262,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 73.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 692,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 293,975 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $184,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 591.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 1,426,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 178.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 61,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates that target serious rare and ocular diseases. It leverages its adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based directed evolution platform to develop products. The company's pipeline of product candidates include ADVM-043 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial; and ADVM-053 for hereditary angioedema disease, which is in preclinical stage; as well as ADVM-022 and ADVM-032 for wet age-related macular degeneration disease, which are in preclinical stage.

